Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given a C$225.00 Price Target at Desjardins

Desjardins set a C$225.00 target price on Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.02 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.82 EPS.

IFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities set a C$220.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$230.00 price objective on Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC set a C$225.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$227.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$220.45.

Intact Financial Price Performance

Intact Financial stock opened at C$194.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$196.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$198.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.56. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$182.01 and a 12 month high of C$209.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.54 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$5.49 billion for the quarter. Intact Financial had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 13.9964961 EPS for the current year.

Intact Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.71%.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

