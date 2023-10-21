Intellectus Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 2.8% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $136.74 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $142.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

