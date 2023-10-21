Investors Buy Large Volume of Canada Goose Call Options (NYSE:GOOS)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 6,210 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 384% compared to the average daily volume of 1,283 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOS shares. Raymond James started coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen downgraded Canada Goose from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Canada Goose from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

Institutional Trading of Canada Goose

Canada Goose Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 34.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,217,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 9.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,155,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,966,000 after acquiring an additional 344,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 135.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,930,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 3.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,835,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 69,658 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,779,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 125,265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOOS opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Canada Goose has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.78.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $63.14 million during the quarter. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Canada Goose will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

