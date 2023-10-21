Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 12,048 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,314% compared to the typical volume of 852 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.21.

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of CG stock opened at $27.73 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $38.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 123.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,348.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 6,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $215,808.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,348.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg acquired 1,269,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $10,816,455.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,773,550.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,916 shares of company stock worth $2,747,882. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

