Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million.

IONS has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,939 shares of company stock valued at $861,573. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.