Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.74) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.78). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.40) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.29) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.49) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.62 EPS.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.17% and a negative net margin of 48.81%. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million.
Shares of NASDAQ:IONS opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.46. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $48.75.
In other news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,349.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,727,196.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $26,969.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $520,349.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,939 shares of company stock valued at $861,573. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $360,459,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
