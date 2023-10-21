Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Weak Earnings

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $40.07 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 80687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is -346.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iridium Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Iridium Communications by 37.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.52 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

