Iron Mountain Incorporated Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Iron Mountain in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

IRM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

IRM opened at $59.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The company has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain has a 52-week low of $45.72 and a 52-week high of $64.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,468,510. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

