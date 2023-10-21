Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,721 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Jacobs Solutions worth $45,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,357,983.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,909,678 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on J shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $132.51 on Friday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.00 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Further Reading

