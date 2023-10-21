Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.96 Million Stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.08% of Griffon worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFF. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,521,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,656,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $113,304,000 after acquiring an additional 388,996 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Griffon by 11.7% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 185.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 369,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 240,137 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Griffon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of GFF opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $25.97 and a twelve month high of $43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.58.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.30. Griffon had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 54.04%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools, as well as cleaning products for professional, home, and industrial use.

