Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 776.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 317,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 2,016.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 216,569 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $8,790,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $8,265,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 32.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 365,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,144,000 after purchasing an additional 88,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ArcBest news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,179,042. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ArcBest news, CFO John Matthew Beasley purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.98 per share, with a total value of $104,980.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Philip sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $378,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,778,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.2 %

ARCB opened at $94.52 on Friday. ArcBest Co. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $122.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.34.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $134.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.80.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

