Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $122.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Crown from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Crown from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Crown alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Crown

Crown Stock Performance

NYSE CCK opened at $78.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,323.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Crown by 9.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.