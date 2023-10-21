Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Financial Comparison

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) and Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Jones Soda shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Jones Soda shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Celsius shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Jones Soda and Celsius, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Celsius 0 1 10 0 2.91

Profitability

Celsius has a consensus price target of $185.25, indicating a potential upside of 14.34%. Given Celsius’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Jones Soda.

This table compares Jones Soda and Celsius’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -33.05% -50.25% -39.57% Celsius -11.60% 66.52% 3.96%

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Celsius has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jones Soda and Celsius’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $19.08 million 0.93 -$6.40 million ($0.06) -2.93 Celsius $653.60 million 19.06 -$187.28 million ($1.91) -84.83

Jones Soda has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Celsius. Celsius is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jones Soda, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Celsius beats Jones Soda on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name. It also provides CELSIUS On-the-Go, a powdered form of the active ingredients in functional energy drinks in individual On-The-Go packets and canisters; and sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate, as well as pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Sweetened name; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery distributors and direct to retailers, include supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, spas, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

