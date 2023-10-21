JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Price Target to $44.00

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OPCH

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.97. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts expect that Option Care Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Carter Pate acquired 1,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, with a total value of $50,278.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Collin Smyser purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.69 per share, for a total transaction of $86,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Carter Pate purchased 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,278.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,112 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,763.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 58,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,654 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Option Care Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Option Care Health by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 11.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Option Care Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 7.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 654.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.