JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target to $1,030.00

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $980.00 to $1,030.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $989.88.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $907.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $729.59 and a fifty-two week high of $975.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $930.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.14.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.67 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,176,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

