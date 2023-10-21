JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMGN. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.83.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $278.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.70 and a 200 day moving average of $244.31. Amgen has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 18.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amgen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 520.0% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

