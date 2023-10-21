KBC Group NV Acquires Shares of 49,095 Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 49,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Shutterstock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSTK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Shutterstock by 548.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,657 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Shutterstock

In other Shutterstock news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 5,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $285,467.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,093,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,569,122.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shutterstock Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of SSTK opened at $35.45 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.28 and a 12-month high of $81.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Atlantic decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SSTK

About Shutterstock

(Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.