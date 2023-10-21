KBC Group NV Has $2.77 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 31,198 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 70.5% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. StockNews.com began coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $3,378,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 847,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,627,671.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. The company has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.42%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

