KBC Group NV Has $3.25 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,631 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Hess were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hess by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $753,036,000 after purchasing an additional 682,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,437,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hess by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,931,000 after buying an additional 404,065 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on HES shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $206.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 33,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total transaction of $5,056,540.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,099.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.65 and a 200-day moving average of $144.85. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $113.82 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Hess had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

