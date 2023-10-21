KBC Group NV Lowers Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,709 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 295.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 385,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,386,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $100,359.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 710,075 shares in the company, valued at $22,367,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $90,100.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 385,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,386,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 501,250 shares of company stock valued at $19,249,439 in the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $50.08.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $533.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.80 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 54.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Unity Software from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

