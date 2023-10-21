KBC Group NV Sells 2,790 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.63.

Shares of BAH opened at $121.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $87.99 and a 1 year high of $130.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 85.07%.

In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $12,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

