KBC Group NV Sells 3,479 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

KBC Group NV cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,479 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 271.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.95.

Northern Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $64.28 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.17. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.93%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

