KBC Group NV Sells 6,634 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,634 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,156,441,000 after buying an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,620,000 after buying an additional 196,859 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,200,538 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $518,557,000 after buying an additional 1,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,065,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $529,872,000 after buying an additional 295,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $486,392,000 after buying an additional 2,062,104 shares in the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $246.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.95. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $203.65 and a fifty-two week high of $289.12.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.14.

About Carlisle Companies

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Featured Articles

