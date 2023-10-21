KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report released on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 75.74% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $17.84 on Thursday. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Featured Stories

