KeyCorp Comments on Matador Resources’ Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report issued on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The energy company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Matador Resources from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Matador Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.85 and its 200 day moving average is $54.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $73.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,910 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Matador Resources by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 760 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,189 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 52.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

