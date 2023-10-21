KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for NextEra Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.11 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NextEra Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock opened at $51.96 on Thursday. NextEra Energy has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 155.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 57,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 35,088 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 329,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,852,000 after acquiring an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 82,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 10,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.