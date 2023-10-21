KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Up 3.4% After Earnings Beat

Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $11.33 and last traded at $11.04. 14,312,131 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 19,507,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.68.

The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 330.8% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Down 6.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.71.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Further Reading

