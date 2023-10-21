KeyCorp Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for Exelon’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Exelon alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $39.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 67.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $413,260,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth $264,477,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 41.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 174.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,084,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.