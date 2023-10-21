KeyCorp Weighs in on Comstock Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 16th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of CRK stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1,481.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 302,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 283,310 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 3,792.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

