KeyCorp Weighs in on FirstEnergy Corp.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) – KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FirstEnergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FirstEnergy’s current full-year earnings is $2.53 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 0.46. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,689,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484,251 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $138,188,000. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $470,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.