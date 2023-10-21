KeyCorp Weighs in on NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.66. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NorthWestern Energy Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern Energy Group’s FY2025 earnings at $3.85 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $47.09 on Thursday. NorthWestern Energy Group has a 1 year low of $45.97 and a 1 year high of $61.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $54.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $290.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.90 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 11.67%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 3,833.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 147.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Articles

