KeyCorp Weighs in on Otter Tail Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Otter Tail in a report released on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $5.88 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Otter Tail Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $70.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $337.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 39,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,013 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

