Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO) Receives $38.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Klaviyo, Inc. (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

KVYO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Klaviyo

KVYO opened at $29.01 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $27.40 and a 52 week high of $39.47.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of Klaviyo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $339,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Klaviyo

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

