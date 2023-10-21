Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (NSKFF) versus Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Free Report) is one of 92 public companies in the “Aerospace & Defense” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Kongsberg Gruppen ASA to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kongsberg Gruppen ASA 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Competitors 443 2101 2794 31 2.45

As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies have a potential upside of 18.41%. Given Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays an annual dividend of $3.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Aerospace & Defense” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 119.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A 4.32 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Competitors $4.67 billion $53.85 million 1,079.97

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Kongsberg Gruppen ASA. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kongsberg Gruppen ASA N/A N/A N/A Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Competitors -2.70% -4.03% -0.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Kongsberg Gruppen ASA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Aerospace & Defense” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates through three segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment offers solutions and systems for bridge and control systems, which include dynamic positioning, propulsion control, and navigation, as well as automation systems; energy solutions and ship design services; and propellers, thrusters, water jet systems, and systems for offshore manoeuvring of maritime vessels. This segment also provides winches for mooring, anchor handling, and special systems for offshore vessels, tugs, marine vessels, and various other classes of vessel, as well as cranes; hydroacoustics; autonomous underwater vessels and solutions for autonomous maritime vessels; and products related to fisheries, systems for underwater mapping, and sensors and solutions for specialist vessels. The Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace segment offers various systems and services to the defense industry. It provides air defense and combat systems, sonars, and navigation for marine vessels and submarines, as well as integrated command and control systems; remote tower solutions for airports; remote control weapon stations for land-based vehicles and marine vessels; products for military tactical communication; naval strike and air-to-surface missiles; and lightweight composite and titanium components for F-35 combat aircraft. This segment also offers components and services to the space industry, as well as port monitoring systems; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The Other segment focuses on digitalization within the oil and gas, wind, and merchant marine markets. It operates primarily in Norway, Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and Africa. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA was founded in 1814 and is headquartered in Kongsberg, Norway.

