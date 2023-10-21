Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Shares Gap Up to $45.89

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $45.89, but opened at $47.52. Kontoor Brands shares last traded at $47.67, with a volume of 39,419 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.57.

Kontoor Brands Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.11.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.11. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 82.45%. The company had revenue of $616.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTB. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

