Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $17.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.70 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $18.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,006.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,673 shares of company stock worth $919,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after buying an additional 190,343 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 294,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

