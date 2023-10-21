Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,046 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LW. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 60.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.35 per share, for a total transaction of $253,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 162,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of LW opened at $87.50 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.77. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.29.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

