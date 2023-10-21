LBG Media’s (LBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on the stock.
LBG Media Stock Performance
LON:LBG opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.84. LBG Media has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.52 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.23 million and a PE ratio of 3,066.67.
LBG Media Company Profile
