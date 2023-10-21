LBG Media’s (LBG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of LBG Media (LON:LBG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.71) price objective on the stock.

LBG Media Stock Performance

LON:LBG opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 76.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 87.84. LBG Media has a 52-week low of GBX 51 ($0.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 129.52 ($1.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of £188.23 million and a PE ratio of 3,066.67.

LBG Media Company Profile

LBG Media PLC operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; ODDSbible; UNILAD Sound; and Tyla.

