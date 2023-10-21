Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 17th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Leslie’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.31.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15. The firm has a market cap of $997.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.78 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $610.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,588,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,770,000 after buying an additional 4,742,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 3,071.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,173,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leslie’s by 19.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,168 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leslie’s

In other Leslie’s news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck purchased 50,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $346,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,271.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell purchased 25,000 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

