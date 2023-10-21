Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $20.64 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 817907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 12.59%. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRT shares. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Liberty Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 122,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,074,578. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $324,822.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,940,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,993,193.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 301,118 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,762 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 227,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,787,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $978,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

