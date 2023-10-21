Lindbrook Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,460 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.7% of Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,383.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,530,462. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $136.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $142.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

