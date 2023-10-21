Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $106.92, but opened at $124.34. Lindsay shares last traded at $129.33, with a volume of 44,750 shares trading hands.

The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lindsay in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James Scott Marion sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $54,606.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,885 shares in the company, valued at $778,114.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Lindsay by 193,938.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,573,000 after purchasing an additional 833,936 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 166.8% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,991 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lindsay by 461.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after acquiring an additional 123,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,133,000 after purchasing an additional 104,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Stock Down 5.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

