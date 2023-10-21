Lundin Gold Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:LUG)

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 16th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.22. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.35 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$327.66 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LUG. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.69.

Shares of Lundin Gold stock opened at C$17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.60. Lundin Gold has a 1 year low of C$9.53 and a 1 year high of C$19.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were paid a $0.267 dividend. This is a positive change from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

In other news, Senior Officer Nathan Saul Monash sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.15, for a total value of C$403,795.00. Insiders own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

