MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $1.50, but opened at $1.68. MarketWise shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 338,466 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MarketWise in a report on Friday, August 11th.

MarketWise Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at MarketWise

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $343,027.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,602.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MarketWise news, CEO Amber Lee Mason purchased 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry sold 217,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $343,027.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,504,602.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,085 shares of company stock worth $86,006 and have sold 390,353 shares worth $583,551. Corporate insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MarketWise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTW. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketWise by 659.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,800 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MarketWise by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in MarketWise during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketWise Company Profile

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

