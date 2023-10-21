Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in Marriott International by 10.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter valued at about $29,565,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $221.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $828,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,656,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total value of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 99,423 shares of company stock valued at $20,320,363. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 2.3 %

Marriott International stock opened at $187.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.92 and a 1-year high of $210.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

