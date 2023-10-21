Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Trading Down 6.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $18.05. Approximately 39,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 287,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $279.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marten Transport from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marten Transport

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTN. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marten Transport by 4,463.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 674,813 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $14,263,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 2nd quarter worth $13,548,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Marten Transport by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 383,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport during the 4th quarter worth $6,430,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marten Transport Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight.

Featured Stories

