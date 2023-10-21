Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) vs. Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP) Head-To-Head Comparison

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZIP – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Middlesex Water and Cadiz’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlesex Water $162.43 million 6.78 $42.43 million $2.08 29.84 Cadiz $2.11 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Middlesex Water has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlesex Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Middlesex Water and Cadiz, as reported by MarketBeat.

Middlesex Water presently has a consensus target price of $85.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.96%. Given Middlesex Water’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Middlesex Water is more favorable than Cadiz.

Dividends

Middlesex Water pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Cadiz pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.1%. Middlesex Water pays out 60.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlesex Water has raised its dividend for 27 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.5% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Middlesex Water shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Middlesex Water and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlesex Water 22.23% 9.23% 3.41% Cadiz N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Middlesex Water beats Cadiz on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlesex Water

(Get Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. The Non-Regulated segment provides non-regulated contract services for the operation and maintenance of municipal and private water and wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware. Middlesex Water Company was incorporated in 1896 and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey.

About Cadiz

(Get Free Report)

Cadiz Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides water solutions in the United States. The company operates through Land and Water Resources; and Water Treatment Business segments. It offers clean water solutions, such as water supply, including for agriculture and off-property uses; and water storage, conveyance, and treatment solutions. The company also involved in the cultivation of lemons and alfalfa; and provides water filtration solutions for impaired or contaminated groundwater sources. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.