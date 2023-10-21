Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. HSBC started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $153.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 36.32% and a return on equity of 36.71%. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total transaction of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

