Mizuho Trims Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Target Price to $19.00

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.20.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CUZ

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of CUZ opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cousins Properties

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period.

About Cousins Properties

(Get Free Report)

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.