Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Moneta Gold in a research note issued on Monday, October 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Moneta Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Moneta Gold’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Get Moneta Gold alerts:

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$3.00 target price on shares of Moneta Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Moneta Gold Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Moneta Gold stock opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.06. Moneta Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.77.

Moneta Gold (TSE:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Moneta Gold

(Get Free Report)

Moneta Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Tower gold project, which is located in the Timmins region of Northeastern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc and changed its name to Moneta Gold Inc in August 2021.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moneta Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneta Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.