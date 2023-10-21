Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $553.46 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $553.46.

MPWR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of MPWR opened at $420.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $313.78 and a 12-month high of $595.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $480.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.44.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $5,022,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at $459,677,649.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $12,989,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

